2027: Elliott seeks continuity as supporters rally ahead of APC primaries

By Sunday Ani

Stakeholders in the Surulere, including the former chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Tajudeen Ajide and the Coordinator of Renewed Hope Movement in Surulere Federal Constituency, Kabir Lawal, alongside teeming supporters of Desmond Elliot in Surulere recently embarked on a tour of the wards ahead of the All Progressives Congress primaries, expressing their support for Elliott’s reelection for a fourth term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The teeming supporters of the actor turned politician, noted that Barakat Odunuga who is being projected to replace him is not accepted even in her ward.

Elliot, who was overwhelmed by the people’s turnout, expressed gratitude and emphasisef the importance of experience in the legislature, saying, “I am overwhelmed and very honoured.

People left their places of work just to come out and support what we are doing. They know I cannot do everything, but they can see that I remain accessible,” he said.

He said democratic governance works best when powers are devolved across all levels of government, adding that representatives at local, state and federal levels must ensure that development reaches their communities.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu made governance more effective by ensuring that elected representatives contribute directly to development within their constituencies.

He stated that continuity in legislative representation was important, noting that experienced lawmakers were often able to attract more projects and opportunities to their constituencies.

He referenced the impact of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying residents witnessed increased development in Surulere during his years in office.

“Our people need more jobs, employment and better healthcare. Instead of learning from the beginning again, we are saying we already understand the process and should apply the knowledge to further develop Surulere,” he said.

The lawmaker also pointed to infrastructural improvements in the area, including roads, healthcare facilities, education, security and electricity, describing them as products of lobbying and effective representation.

Appealing to the APC members and residents, he urged them not to be intimidated during the party primaries.

“To every Surulere resident, do not be afraid. Come out on May 21 and vote for the candidate of your choice,” he added.

He further appreciated party leaders and supporters who accompanied him on the ward visits, describing their support as encouraging.

Former lawmaker, Kabiru Lawal, also commended Elliot’s connection with residents, describing leadership as service rooted in sincerity and openness.

“When you open your heart to the people, they accept you.

Leadership is about serving the people with your heart and soul.

“I accept the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila but oftentimes, it is not everything said by the leader that are right, like he usually said before and behind me that I say things as I see it.

“A leader is human; he can never be perfect, so God uses those close to him as corrective measure. I am one of those God is using for our leader but they did not allow him to listen.

“We that love Elliott needs a lot of prayers because we don’t have what it takes to face the situation on ground, is it money or connection that we have like them?

“But, God turns a powerful person into a coward if he so wills and that is what we relied on that God will turn cowards to powerful men. Given our plain hearts they tell a story that they took the ticket from Kabir Lawal for Desmond, and as of that time Kabir was doing quite well fine.

“It is the truth but it has a reason, most of those that know Desmond knew him through their TV sets. He was not a politician, so nobody knew what it would breed for us, but today, I say it boldly that day Elliott who got into power then has done immensely well.

“There is nothing I want from you that the leader can’t give me 10 times over but I think about my children, my grand children and the day I will meet my creator.

“If it was Lukmon Oyewole Lawal that the leader brought to challenge Elliott, I will be one of those to advise him that it’s enough owing to Lukmon’s antecedents.

“He is not holding any elective office but we know what he is doing for the people, but the Baraka who you are being asked to vacate the seat for has held political appointment and hasn’t done anything.

“It will now be you who we can call at any time of the day that the leader want to snatch away from us. No, the God that made the leader victorious in his third term will make you victorious.”

Lawal added that, “God also allowed me to pass through the Assembly and I know how things are being done there, likewise our leader. They have selected Governor from the east, from reliable source, Deputy Governor will come from the west; it is now time that the speaker will come from the central, even if it is not Elliott that is chosen as Speaker.

“If we even forget about the speakership, someone that has been in the Assembly, from the first term, second, third and fourth term is a power broker in that house. James Faleke is not a principal officer; he is not Speaker in the House of Representatives, likewise Jimi Benson, but what they are influencing to their constituencies, can we compare it to what Fuad Laguda is doing for us here.”

He also dismissed concerns over party structure, maintaining that APC members backing Elliott possessed valid party cards and were prepared to participate in the primaries.

According to him, the turnout during what he described as a simple ward visitation reflected the level of grassroots support the lawmaker enjoys.