2027 elections must be free from INEC interference — Bugaje

By Lawrence Agbo

Former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Bugaje, has warned that the 2027 general elections must be conducted without interference from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if Nigeria’s democracy is to retain credibility.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Bugaje stressed that INEC must remain transparent, independent, and neutral in the management of the electoral process.

“INEC must be seen to be transparent, must be seen to be independent, must be seen to be a regulator, not a stakeholder,” he said.

The former lawmaker also accused the government of allegedly working with INEC to weaken opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The government is working with INEC to sabotage opposition political parties. You have seen what has happened to the PDP, Labour Party, SDP, and other smaller parties, even the PRP,” Bugaje stated.

He expressed concern over the credibility of the electoral process, warning that public confidence in democracy could be undermined if electoral institutions are perceived as partisan.

Bugaje’s comments come amid increasing political tensions and internal crises within several opposition parties ahead of the next general election cycle.