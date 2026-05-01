2027: Dele Momodu dismisses posters naming him Atiku’s running mate

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu has dismissed a campaign poster naming him running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential ticket of the party.

In an X post on Thursday night, Momodu said he dismissed the poster as a joke when he first came across it only for him to receive a deluge of messages from friends and supporters asking about its authenticity.

He said it has therefore become necessary to publicly debunk the poster.

The 2011 presidential candidate of National Conscience Party (NCP) explained that he no longer has any interest in seeking any political office.

He vowed to continue to work with the opposition coalition to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

Momodu said, “When I first received this poster from a friend, I dismissed it as a joke designed to distract us.

“But I’m now being bombarded with a deluge of this unsolicited message.

“As such, I will be most grateful if my friends and party members can do me the honor of ignoring this joke.

I’m not running for any race again.

“I’m interested in humbly supporting the coalition of political parties, to work together and oust the incompetent APC government that has viciously thrown our Democracy into apparent chaos.

“There are more than enough leaders in my party, ADC, more competent than me. I will humbly support any of them, when our candidates emerge…”