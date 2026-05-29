From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, condemned what it described as a coordinated campaign to weaponise religion for political ends, following the circulation of manipulated videos and fabricated audio clips designed to stir religious tensions ahead of the 2027 political season.

In a public service announcement by the Office of Digital Engagement and Strategy and posted on its verified X handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident, the Presidency said a deepfake video falsely framed around a religious leader was circulated “in a calculated attempt to provoke Muslims against the President.”

The statement followed an earlier incident, the office said, in which a manipulated video overlaid with fake audio and false attributions was used to portray President Bola Tinubu negatively while exploiting an influencer’s identity.

“The pattern is becoming increasingly obvious,” the statement said, accusing desperate actors of manufacturing outrage, distorting faith, manipulating context and spreading “dangerous emotional bait” across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to divide Nigerians for political gain.

The Presidency reiterated Tinubu’s long‑standing public stance on religion and national unity, noting that the president is a Muslim married to a Christian and “leads a multi‑religious nation built on constitutional freedom of worship, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.”

Quoting the president’s 2026 Lent and Ramadan message, the office said Tinubu has emphasised that Christianity and Islam share common values of compassion, sacrifice, justice, peace and love for humanity.

“Before sharing such inflammatory content, Nigerians must pause and ask one simple question: who benefits from setting citizens of different faiths against one another?” the statement urged, adding, “This is not faith or patriotism and it is not politics. This is coordinated manipulation at scale.”

The Presidency called on citizens to “reject divisive propaganda, verify information before sharing and remain vigilant against attempts to destabilise national cohesion through digitally amplified disinformation.”

The Office of Digital Engagement and Strategy also warned that those behind the disinformation campaigns would be pursued under the Nigerian law. “In line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including provisions relating to cybercrime, incitement, public mischief and the malicious spread of false information capable of threatening public peace and national security, relevant cases and digital actors involved in such activities will be identified and reported to the appropriate authorities for investigation and necessary action,” the statement said.