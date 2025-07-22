By John Ogunsemore

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians won’t abandon President Bola Tinubu in 2027 because his government is lifting the nation onto a pedestal of growth, stability, and economic buoyancy.

He said the opposition coalition formed to wrest power from Tinubu is therefore on a wild goose chase.

Bwala stated this in an X post in reaction to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which indicated that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.13 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the first quarter of 2025.

In a report released Monday, NBS said this represented an improvement over the 2.27 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Reacting, Bwala said, “Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q1 2025, a clear testament to the bold, visionary economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“To the coalition on a wild goose chase: Nigerians are NOT ready to abandon a leadership that is lifting this nation onto a pedestal of growth, stability, and economic buoyancy.

“Renewed Hope is not a slogan. It’s a RESULT,” he said.