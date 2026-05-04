2027: Brigadier Ally’s daughter joins Reps race, vows to provide quality leadership

Antonia Agbede-Ally, daughter of the late Brigadier Godwin Ally, has officially entered the race for the House of Representatives seat representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra Federal Constituency in Cross River State after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form.

Her entry signals a major development in the constituency’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, with stakeholders already anticipating a keenly contested race.

Agbede-Ally, a social entrepreneur, philanthropist and public official, has built a strong profile through community-focused initiatives, particularly in healthcare, education and youth empowerment.

Her decision to contest reflects a broader shift, as professionals and development advocates increasingly seek elective positions to expand their impact through policymaking.

Sources within her campaign disclosed that she will run on a platform centred on inclusive development, improved healthcare delivery and sustainable empowerment programmes targeting women and young people across the constituency.

Addressing the public on her ambition, Agbede-Ally said her goal is to bridge the gap between governance and the grassroots.

“My father served this country with his life, and I have spent the last decade serving our people through philanthropy,” she said.

“The time has come to take that service to the floor of the House of Representatives to ensure that the voices of the people of Obanliku, Obudu, and Bekwarra are not just heard, but acted upon.”

She highlighted her experience in the development sector, noting that her work has consistently focused on improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

She added, “Beyond my political ambition, I have a distinguished career in the social impact space, as I have previously served as the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the HOW Foundation, where I led several interventions targeted at vulnerable groups.”

In 2025, she expanded her grassroots engagement with the launch of the Agbede Foundation in Obudu, an initiative focused on vocational training, healthcare services and educational support for underserved communities.

Political observers believe her background—combining a legacy of public service and hands-on development work—could influence voter decisions as constituents assess experience, capacity and vision in choosing their next representative.

Agbede-Ally holds a degree in Business Management and Marketing from Brunel University, London.

She began her professional career in sales and marketing before transitioning into the development sector, where she has remained active in driving social impact initiatives.