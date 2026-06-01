Bala Mohammed, Bauchi state governor, has dismissed allegations that he intends to defect from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to become former President Goodluck Jonathan’s running mate in a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Saturday, Jonathan was declared the presidential candidate of the PDP faction led by Kabiru Turaki for the 2027 elections.

A special national convention convened at the faction’s office in Area 10, Garki district of Abuja confirmed the former president as the party’s flag bearer.

Although Jonathan was not present at the venue, his certificate of return was received on his behalf by Fred Agbedi, a member of the house of representatives from Bayelsa state.

In a post published via X on Sunday, Nuhu Sada, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), claimed that there are reports suggesting that the Bauchi governor is being Jonathan’s running mate ahead of 2027 elections.

Responding to Sada’s post, Mohammed said he is focused on contesting the Bauchi south senatorial seat in 2027 on the platform of APM.

In an X post, the Bauchi governor said, “any reports suggesting a different political course should be disregarded as speculative and inaccurate.”

“Thank you for your interest in my political aspirations. However, for the sake of clarity, my focus remains firmly on contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).”