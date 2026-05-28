2027: Atiku woos Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

• Says no losers in ADC presidential primary

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the foremost banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, to join hands with him ahead of the 2027 polls.

Atiku, who made the call, on Wednesday night, after been declared winner of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) presidential primary, said there are no losers in the contest.

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen, who competed with Atiku for the ADC presidential ticket, had on Tuesday, rejected the results of the primary, saying that the exercise was characterized by alleged voter disenfranchisement and vote rigging.

However, the former Vice President, who was presented the ADC flag, stated that there is need for all members of the party to close ranks in the run-up to the 2027 general elections, so as to achieve the ADC objective of rescuing the country.

According to him: “We have a sacred responsibility to build a party that will stand as a great institution not only in Nigeria but as a great example across the world. I therefore appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us.

“I appeal to all those who contested for various positions in our primaries to close ranks with us. In particular, I invite Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Mohamed Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country. As I said previously, there are no winners and no losers.

“Our people look up to us for leadership. I am ready to lead. I shall work with you all to continue to build our party. I will campaign with you and if Nigerians give us the mandate, govern with you to build a country that works for all of us.”

Furthermore, Atiku accused the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led Federal Government of allegedly intimidating the opposition ahead of the next general election. He warned that henceforth any attempt to intimidate the ADC will be resisted.