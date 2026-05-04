2027: Akpoti-Uduaghan picks nomination form, vows to surpass performance

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has formally declared her intention to seek re-election in the 2027 National Assembly polls, promising to build on her record and deliver even greater impact across the district.

The lawmaker made the declaration while receiving her nomination forms, describing her first term as a foundation for what she called “a people-driven legacy of service, empowerment, and inclusive development.”

She thanked her constituents for their sustained support, noting that her decision to run again was anchored on “the collective progress we have built together and the greater future that lies ahead for Kogi Central.”

“This is not just about me; it is about the hopes and aspirations of our people. The journey so far has been defined by commitment, courage, and results. I am inspired to do even more,” she said.

A statement by her media office on Monday night disclosed that since assuming office, Akpoti-Uduaghan has built a profile around grassroots-focused representation, with interventions spanning infrastructure, education, healthcare, and empowerment programmes.

It added that her tenure has seen the facilitation of constituency projects, including road rehabilitation, distribution of educational materials and scholarships, as well as vocational training initiatives targeted at tackling youth unemployment.

Going further, the statement noted that in the health sector, she has supported medical outreach programmes delivering essential services to underserved communities, while her legislative efforts have centred on social equity, economic inclusion, and improved living standards.

Outlining her next agenda, the senator said her second term would prioritise expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education, improving access to healthcare, and ensuring that development reaches all communities in Kogi Central.

“The next phase of our representation will focus on expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education, improving healthcare access, and ensuring that every community in Kogi Central feels the impact of responsive governance,” she stated.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to accessibility, transparency, and accountability, pledging to sustain a people-oriented leadership style.

“I will continue to be your voice—strong, fearless, and committed to justice and fairness. Together, we will build a Kogi Central that works for all,” she added.

In a symbolic moment, the senator acknowledged the role of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, who purchased her nomination forms.

She described the gesture as a strong vote of confidence in her political journey and shared vision.

“If you had said no, I would not have taken this step towards the 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial elections. But you did not. Instead, you looked into my heart, understood the depth of my purpose, and chose to stand firmly beside me,” she said.

“By purchasing my nomination form, you did far more than support a political ambition. You affirmed a shared vision and showed readiness to walk this journey with me—from the campaigns to victory for our people.”

“Despite the trials we faced in 2023, you have chosen courage over comfort, faith over fear, and purpose over ease. Thank you for believing that from Kogi Central, our contribution to a greater Nigeria truly matters,” she added.