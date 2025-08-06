…Insists Yilwatda is choice of APC govs forum

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, has ruled out the possibility of the coalition African Democratic Party (ADC) and other opposition political parties possing any form of threat to the ruling party in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, made the claims on the sidelines after inspecting the newly-constructed APC ICT Data Centre at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Asked his take on the claims by the opposition that it would be disastrous re-electing his party, and President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 election, the PGF boss sarcastically noted that there are only two political parties in the country, the APC and others.

His replied: “You called it a claim, it is their claim, not our claim. I know that there are only two parties in Nigeria, the APCand others.”

The PGF chairman equally spoke on the choice and emergence of Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, as the party’s national chairman, insisting that he fits into the mood of the calibre of the energetic person the forum eagerly desired.

On what to expect from the new national chairman, he said: “Look at him here, this handsome tall man, full of energy and intelligence. I think our party is very excited and happy with the choice of our new national chairman and we are confident that this is what we are looking for.”

Uzodimma, who storm the national secretariat with counterparts from Kogi and Delta states, Usman Ododo and Sheriff Oborevwori, also spoke on their mission, explaining: “We are here on a walking visit. We came to monitor and evaluate the extent of the e-registration exercise, what has been done and we have inspected and conducted a trip round the facilities.

“We are highly impressed with what we saw and also confident that any moment from now our e-registration exercise will start in full force.”

While giving update on President Tinubu’s directives for new APC national secretariat building, he simply said: “It is still work in progress. We are working.”

Meanwhile, party’s national chairman, Yilwatda equally spoke on the relationship with the members of the governors forum, expressing confidence that it will be very cordial.

“You can see it, very cordial, very much so, we are exemplary. When it comes to APC, we are exemplary and you can see it in the way we conduct ourselves in the NEC, you can see how the governors are relating with the party, you can see how the members are relating with the party, and how we have made this party attractive to the people, attractive to the nation, attractive also to the Governors.”

“So, we are deepening our relationship every day and on this illustration, we are a leading party by far compared to any other political party and we want to ensure that we deepen technology, we ensure that we lead in all respects, in all ramifications and technology is one aspect that we are doing, so that we are leading also in that same respect, ensuring that we know the number of people are part of our own political party.

“We can actually know people who are going to vote for us, we can predict the number of people that are supporting us and deepen our base also in each state. This is what we are doing, it will help us in research, it will help us in deepening technology, it will help our relationship in providing support for our members also at all levels,” Yilwatda said.