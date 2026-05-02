2027: Abia APC lawmaker targets Abaribe’s senate seat

02 May 2026 3:00 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Enyinnaya Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The member representing Obingwa-West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Erondu Uchenna Erondu (Jnr), has declared his intention to contest the Abia South senatorial seat in 2027 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that his aim is to unseat Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and provide effective representation.

Speaking during consultations across Obingwa, Aba North, and Aba South local government areas, he said his ambition is driven by a desire to attract development.

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He identified education as a priority, promising to establish a government-owned university in the district.

Erondu lamented the absence of such an institution, noting its impact on access to higher education.

He  pledged to establish skill acquisition centres to empower youth and women.

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