2026 World Cup: Seven countries seal Round of 32 qualification

At least seven countries have advanced to the Round of 32 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup competition.

They include Colombia, Norway, France, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, and the United States.

Colombia became the latest country to qualify for the knockout stage, defeating DR Congo in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A second half goal from Daniel Muñoz gave Colombia a 1-0 against DR Congo.

They now top Group K with six points, and are ahead of Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Colombia will play their final group game against Portugal this weekend.