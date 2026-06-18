From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has raised concerns over reports alleging a change in the venue of the collation centre for the forthcoming Nasarawa North Senatorial By-Election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The state chairman of the party, Dr Joel Daniel Gimba, expressed the party’s displeasure over rumours that the senatorial collation centre had been moved from the College of Education, Akwanga, the initially designated venue, to the VIP Hall in Akwanga.

Addressing journalists in Lafia on Thursday, Dr Gimba called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the electoral process.

“We have received reports suggesting that there are plans to change the senatorial collation centre from the College of Education, Akwanga, to the VIP Hall in Akwanga. We are calling on INEC and all relevant security agencies to take note of these developments and do the needful to guarantee a level playing field for all political parties participating in this election,” he said.

The PDP chairman stressed that the credibility of the electoral process depended largely on the neutrality and professionalism of institutions saddled with election management and security.

“We want all stakeholders to understand that democracy thrives when the rules are clear and applied fairly. The people of Nasarawa North deserve a free, fair and credible election, and every institution involved must rise to the occasion,” he stated.

Dr Gimba, however, urged party supporters and residents of the senatorial district to remain peaceful and law-abiding despite the concerns raised by the party.

“I want to assure our supporters, well-wishers and the general public that the PDP remains fully prepared for this election. We have concluded our campaigns and community engagements across the zone, and the response from the grassroots has been overwhelming and encouraging,” he said.

The Nasarawa North Senatorial Bye-Election was necessitated by a vacancy created in the Senate seat representing the district, with political parties intensifying last-minute mobilisation efforts ahead of Saturday’s exercise.