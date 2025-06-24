From Sola Ojo, Abuja

As a part of activities marking the 2025 World Widows Day, the Caleb Danladi Foundation has empowered over 200 widows in Samban Gida, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State with cash donations and free medical outreach.

World Widows Day is observed annually to highlight the struggles of widows and advocate for their inclusion and empowerment.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, said the initiative aimed to show solidarity with widows and draw strength from their prayers.

He promised widows top priority in the foundation’s soon-to-be-launched skill acquisition center, where training would be free.

Bako also urged the women to enroll their children in the foundation’s pilot “Back to School” program targeting out-of-school primary pupils from underprivileged backgrounds.

Vice Chairman of Jaba LGA, Mustapha Danladi Babaladi, praised the foundation’s efforts anr encouraged the widows to stay strong and explore income-generating ventures.

Secretary of ECWA Kwoi, Rev. Dr. Galadima Yakubu, applauded Captain Bako’s compassion and called on others to emulate his support for the vulnerable.

The outreach featured free health checkups, financial support, and a forum where widows shared their concerns.