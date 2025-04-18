By John Ogunsemore

Two soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians have been shot dead by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the newly resettled Yamtake community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred late Thursday night.

It was learnt that the two soldiers were killed when the assailants launched an attack on the Yamtake military formation, and authorities sent a reinforcement team from Gwoza.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South) confirmed the development.

He said he had maintained contact with the people of Yamtake since the incident, which he described as “unfortunate”.

He disclosed that Yamtake was one of the communities that received IDPs resettled by the Borno State Government recently.

“It is very sad that two soldiers paid the supreme price, while an unspecified number of innocent civilians were among the casualties. May their gentle souls rest in peace,” the senator said.

Ndume commended Brig.-Gen. Nasir Abdullahi, the Brigade Commander, 26 Task Force and his gallant troops for their unwavering sacrifices and doggedness in repelling several attacks, especially those targeted at Gwoza town.

“I was reliably informed that the attackers after wreaking havoc in Yamtake made an attempt to infiltrate Gwoza town, but the troops played a gallant role to repel the attack.

“On several occasions, troops lay ambush in and around Gwoza town which helped in preventing terrorists who are making all efforts to dislodge Gwoza people living in the Council Headquarters,” he said.

The senator said it was worrisome that several communities in Borno South, North and Central senatorial districts witnessed deadly Boko Haram attacks without confrontation in the past one month.

He advocated for the setting up of Armed Community Defence to complement the efforts of the military.

“This is because men of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes have been doing their best, but they have limitations, as they only carry den guns, sticks which they found it very difficult to confront the terrorists,” the senator noted.

“More so, I want to reiterate my calls on the federal government and the Nigerian Military to deploy Technology, Equipment, Arms and Ammunition, Motivation (TEAAM), which is the only way to end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in Borno, North East and other parts of the country,” Ndume said.