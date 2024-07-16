190 Nigerians repatriated by FG from UAE

The federal government has announced the repatriation of 190 citizens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement issued by the NEMA Director, North Central Zone, Bashir Idris Garga, the returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5:45 am on Tuesday.

They were attended to by a combined team of government officials led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Per the information, the Nigerians were profiled with the necessary documentation done by the agencies and sensitised on decorum and responsibility to their home country.

“The federal government urges all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency, and integrity,” the statement added.

Daily Sun reported that the federal government revealed on Monday that an agreement was reached with the UAE to grant Nigerian passport holders visas into the Arab nation.

Addressing State House correspondents following the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Idris said, “You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain visas to go to the United Arab Emirates.”

“Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

“This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa.

“The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information. #NigeriaUAE #GoodNews,” an official statement on the development reads.