UAE visas now obtainable for Nigerians — FG

The federal government has announced that an agreement was reached with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to grant Nigerian passport holders visas into the Arab nation.

The development was revealed on Monday by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who revealed that Nigerians will be able to get visas from today, July 15, 2024.

While addressing State House correspondents following the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Idris said, “You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain visas to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“Details of that will be provided to you later today when we put out a statement.

“But I can tell you that the agreement has been reached, and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so.”

Visa issuance to Nigerians was suspended by the UAE over two years ago after a diplomatic squabble and the development comes on the heels of UAE national carrier Emirates Airlines announcing the resumption of flights to Nigeria.

Dubai to Lagos flights were suspended in 2022 over the airline’s inability to repatriate trapped funds in Nigeria amid the issues between both nations.

According to Emirates Airlines, its daily Lagos to Dubai flights will resume on October 1, 2024.

The statement from Idris reads: “Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

“This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa.

“The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information. #NigeriaUAE #GoodNews.”