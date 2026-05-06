18m Real Madrid fans sign #MbappeOut petition

No fewer than 18 million fans of Real Madrid have signed an online petition asking star striker, Kylian Mbappe to leave the club.

Titled #MbappeOut, the petition highlights deepening tensions between the French star and sections of the club’s fan base.

The petition began circulating on social media earlier this week following controversy over Mbappé’s trip to Sardinia, where he was spotted on a yacht, while recovering from a hamstring injury.

It quickly went viral among Madridistas, who accused the forward of lacking commitment and putting his personal priorities ahead of the team.

The campaign initially targeted 200,000 signatures but has since ballooned to become one of the largest fan-driven petitions in football history.

At least 12 million signatures were obtained within 24 hours, though it remains unclear how many of the signatures are authentic.

Mbappé, 27, has been sidelined with injry since late April but remains La Liga’s top scorer this season.

His absence, coupled with speculation about a strained relationship with the coaching staff and teammates, has fueled frustration among supporters during a difficult campaign.

Real Madrid currently sit 11 points behind rivals Barcelona and are out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Mbappé’s representatives dismissed the criticism as “an overinterpretation” of his recovery period, insisting that his rehabilitation was supervised by the club and that he “remains fully committed to Real Madrid.”