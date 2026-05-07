189 kidnapped victims rescued, 28 terrorists, 85 kidnappers arrested – Police reveal April scorecard

The Nigeria Police Force said it rescued 189 kidnapped victims and arrested 28 suspected terrorists and 85 suspected kidnappers across the nation in April.

Force New Media Officer, Aliyu Giwa disclosed this in an X post on Wednesday night.

He said the force under the leadership of IGP Olatunji Disu achieved significant results.

Giwa said the police arrested 28 suspected terrorists, 85 suspected kidnappers, 62 armed robbery suspects, 51 murder & culpable homicide suspects, and 54 suspected cultists.

He further disclosed that the force rescued 189 kidnapped victims, who all safely returned home.

He identified items recovered during the month as 140 assorted firearms, 1,074 rounds of ammunition, and 37 stolen vehicles.

Giwa said, “Behind every number is a family that got their loved one back. A community that can breathe again and a criminal network that no longer operates freely.

“This demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing.

“The IGP commended all officers for their professionalism and resilience.

“He assures Nigerians that this momentum will continue. Ongoing operations will persist, and those still at large should recognize that April marks only the beginning.”