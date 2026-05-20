Rivers primaries: Over 60 Fubara allies disqualified by APC

The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified dozens of aspirants linked to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from contesting the party’s 2027 House of Assembly primaries.

A screening list released by the party showed that more than 60 aspirants were not cleared across various constituencies in Rivers State, marking a sweeping setback for Fubara’s political camp within the party structure.

Many of those affected are widely believed to be loyalists of the governor, reflecting the deepening internal tensions within Rivers APC ahead of the primaries.

Among those disqualified are Berebupakabo Isaac Sekibo, Tamunodiepriye Fubara Goodluck Ohaka, Tonye Garrick Tom-George, Prince Emukighro Fubara, and Tamunobaraiba George.

The disqualifications cut across constituencies including Okrika, Khana, Omuma, Ahoada East, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Andoni and Akuku-Toru, indicating a broad impact across the state.

In contrast, 33 aspirants were cleared to proceed to the primaries, with reports suggesting that several of those approved are aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

The cleared candidates include Maol Dumle, Tonye Smart Adoki, Kenneth Minimah, Justina Aniton Okorji and Arnold O. Davids.

The development follows earlier exclusions of Fubara-aligned aspirants from the party’s Senate and House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State, further escalating the ongoing power struggle within the APC in the state.