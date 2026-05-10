16 killed, 5 abducted in fresh Plateau attacks

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

In coordinated and simultaneous attacks, marauding armed men over the weekend wreaked havoc in communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Kanam and Pankshin local government areas of Plateau State.

No fewer than 14 persons were killed, among them a policeman, while five others were abducted.

The latest incidents came after 13 people were killed in Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The killings in Barkin Ladi, which started on Wednesday after the Nding Sesut attack and the subsequent shooting of mourners at a burial site, continued on Saturday as 10 people, including a police officer, were killed while six other persons sustained serious injuries.

The attacks, which started on Saturday evening, snowballed into Sunday morning and were allegedly carried out by heavily armed gunmen in four communities in Barkin Ladi town. The affected communities, according to locals, include Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare, and the General Hospital area, popularly known as Zat and Bet.

Earlier in Sabon Layi community, a woman was reportedly killed and another resident injured and rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention. By Sunday morning, the death toll in Barkin Ladi had risen to 10.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, told newsmen that three cattle rearers also lost their lives in the attack.

An eyewitness, Livinus Pamo, who spoke to newsmen, disclosed that as of Sunday morning, 10 bodies had reportedly been recovered from different locations affected by the attacks and some deposited at the mortuary, while six injured persons were receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, reacting to the recent attacks in a statement, expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Barkin Ladi despite the heavy presence of security personnel and checkpoints in the area.

Tengwong said that the association has passed a vote of no confidence on the commander of Sector 4 of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), name withheld.

The association said that the commander has not been able to stop the spate of attacks and killings within his joint area of responsibility (JOA), which had led to the deaths of 34 persons in the last one month.

He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, in which various villages have been attacked in the last 72 hours.

Tengwong said, “This decision follows what the Association describes as gross incompetence, negligence, and failure in addressing the worsening wave of attacks and killings across Barkin Ladi and surrounding communities under their jurisdiction.

Tengwong said, “The Association notes with pain and outrage that between April and 9th May, 2026, no fewer than 34 innocent natives have been brutally killed in separate attacks across communities within Sector 4, while over 70 hectares of farmlands have been destroyed by armed Fulani militias, further worsening the humanitarian and economic hardship faced by residents.

“BYM observes with serious concern that despite the visible presence of security personnel and checkpoints strategically located across Barkin Ladi, attacks have continued unabated, leaving communities vulnerable, helpless, and abandoned to the mercy of armed invaders who move freely from one village to another, unleashing terror on defenceless citizens.

“Particularly heartbreaking is the gruesome killing of Mr Gyang Kim Choji, a patriotic citizen who provided part of his home as accommodation for personnel of the STF stationed in his community.

“Shockingly, he was slaughtered by suspected Fulani militias just a few metres away from the checkpoint situated directly in front of his house.

“Rather than demonstrating empathy and professionalism, residents were further devastated after a video circulated on social media showing the Guard Commander at the checkpoint dismissing allegations against Fulani attackers without providing any explanation as to who then carried out the killing.

“The Association further recalls that members of the community had allegedly raised repeated complaints against the conduct and attitude of the said Guard Commander to the Sector Commander on several occasions.

“These complaints reportedly bordered on threats, intimidation, and unprofessional conduct. Sadly, no action was taken until angry women of the community, who were protesting and demanding the removal of the officer, dismantled the checkpoint on the day Mr Gyang Kim Choji was buried.

“What appears even more shocking is an alleged statement credited to the Sector Commander, to the effect that the people ‘will see what will happen in the next two months since they are rejecting the military.’

“This disturbing statement raises serious concern and leaves room for dangerous interpretations, especially as the security situation has continued to deteriorate since then, with little or no visible effort by security personnel to stop the killings.

According to Tengwong, “Disturbingly, reports further indicate that as at 7:59pm, simultaneous attacks were being carried out within the central town of Barkin Ladi in areas including Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare, and the General Hospital area (Zat and Bet).

“Residents now live in fear of further attacks as the situation continues to deteriorate before the eyes of security agencies.

BYM stated categorically that the continued killings, destruction of property, and occupation of farmlands under the watch of Sector 4 of Operation Enduring Peace had exposed the apparent failure of the current leadership of the sector to protect lives and property.

The association therefore demanded the immediate redeployment of the commander, a colonel, and a captain from Sector 4, insisting that the people of Barkin Ladi have completely lost confidence in their ability to secure the area or inspire hope among traumatised communities.

BYM equally called on the Chief of Defence Staff, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, and relevant federal authorities to urgently intervene and overhaul the security architecture in Barkin Ladi before the entire area descends into total anarchy.

The association warned that the silence, indifference, and weak response to these attacks are emboldening the perpetrators and deepening the perception that innocent communities have been deliberately abandoned despite the heavy presence of security operatives in the area.

In another attack, four people were killed in separate violent incidents in Gwa-Rim community in Rim District of Riyom and in a clash involving security operatives and residents in Pankshin Local Government Area. While three people were killed in Gwa-Rim, the fourth was killed during a clash involving security operatives and residents of Myer community in Fier District of Pankshin.

According to community sources, the incident was linked to a dispute between local farmers and herders over farmlands allegedly occupied for grazing during the dry season.

The disagreement was said to have escalated after landowners asked the herders to vacate the land ahead of the farming season, prompting the intervention of security operatives.

There was an exchange of gunshots during the altercation, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others.

The chairman of Pankshin Local Government Council, Felix Amos Gonung, visited the scene of the clash and was also at the General Hospital, Pankshin, where the injured were receiving treatment.

The latest attacks come amid rising security concerns in several rural communities across Plateau State, where recurring attacks have continued to claim lives and displace hundreds of residents.

Also in Kanam, gunmen on Sunday invaded Furyam community in Kantana District of the local government council. The attack was said to have started at about 12:15 am as assailants stormed the community in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately and leaving residents fleeing to different places.

Youth leader of Furyam, Takzul Haruna, disclosed that two people lost their lives and several others were abducted.

Neither the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, nor the Media Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Capt. Chinedu Oteh, has responded to inquiries on the attacks.