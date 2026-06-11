10 dead, seven injured as IED explodes in Zamfara

A recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incident along the Bagega-Anka route in Anka LGA of Zamfara State has killed about ten people and injured seven more.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, when a commercial Volkswagen Golf 3 Wagon transporting passengers from Bagega to Anka collided with an explosive device allegedly set by suspected robbers in the vicinity.

Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson of the state police command, had told journalists on Wednesday that one fatality and seven injuries were recorded in the explosion.

Abubakar said the command, following reports of the blast, deployed specialised tactical teams to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, disclosed that the command said nine additional bodies were recovered from the scene by the police tactical team during ongoing search and recovery efforts.

The explosion reportedly occurred between Tungar Kudaku and Bagega communities along the road, prompting an immediate response from security operatives.

“Following the deployment of security personnel to the affected area, an extensive assessment was carried out, leading to the recovery of nine additional bodies from the scene of the explosion,” Zagazola quoted a police source as saying.

The recovered bodies were reportedly evacuated to a hospital for autopsy and other necessary procedures before being released to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police authorities said security measures had been strengthened along the Anka–Bagega corridor to prevent further incidents and reassure road users.

They added that visibility patrols had been intensified along the route as part of efforts to enhance security and deter criminal activities.

The authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or objects to security agencies.

They also assured the public of the command’s commitment to maintaining security and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are said to be ongoing.