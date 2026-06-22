Zamfara: OPFY operations rescue victims, arrest suspects

From John Bassey, Zamfara

Troops of Sector 1 and Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have recorded another series of operational successes in separate intelligence-driven operations conducted across Kaduna and Zamfara states, further demonstrating their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and denying terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action.

As revealed in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, and made available to journalists in the region.

On 18 June 2026, troops of Sector 1 OPFY responded swiftly to a distress call reporting the movement of armed bandits within a forest area in Kerawa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Acting with speed and precision, the troops combed the area and successfully rescued Mrs Bilkisu Hayatu (38), Mrs Habibah Sadisu (30) and a one-year-old child, Abdulmutallib Sadisu, who had been abandoned by the fleeing criminals upon sighting the advancing troops.

The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to a Primary Healthcare Clinic in Kadage for medical attention. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had been kidnapped from Kajenjere Tami Village, Birnin Yero, on 17 May 2026 and were being relocated to a terrorists’ hideout in Birnin Gwari before the timely intervention of the troops.

In another successful operation conducted in the early hours of 20 June 2026, troops of Sector 2, in conjunction with other security agencies, foiled a planned terrorist attack on Gamdanda Village in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Acting on credible intelligence, the troops laid a well-coordinated ambush on the outskirts of Gummi Community and engaged the approaching terrorists, forcing them to flee in disarray under overwhelming firepower.

Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of weapons, ammunition, eight motorcycles and assorted food items, significantly disrupting the terrorists’ operational capability.

Similarly, troops of Sector 2, working closely with a team from the Defence Intelligence Agency, conducted a covert operation in Zamfara State, resulting in the arrest of four suspected violent extremists and informants. Several incriminating items were recovered during the operation, while the suspects remained in custody for further investigation and prosecution.

In a related development, troops of Sector 2 apprehended a suspected terrorist identified as Muhammad Mamman, whose conflicting claims regarding his identity and activities raised serious suspicion. The suspect is currently undergoing a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, troops of Sector 2 in Maru Local Government Area successfully repelled a terrorist attack after timely reinforcement by troops of 1 Brigade. The troops inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, as evidenced by blood trails observed along the criminals’ withdrawal route, indicating substantial losses. Regrettably, three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.

Additionally, troops of Sector 2 acted promptly on intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists riding motorcycles towards Tudun Barade and Badamma villages in Bakura LGA. The aggressive fighting patrol forced the terrorists to abandon their mission and retreat before any attack could be executed, enabling the troops to dominate the area and ensure the safety of the affected communities.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, commended the bravery, resilience and professionalism of the personnel and reassured residents across the North West of its determination to sustain offensive operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks. In the same vein, he commended the courage, professionalism and unwavering dedication of the fallen heroes in the defence of the nation.

The command also appreciated the continuous support and timely intelligence provided by members of the public and urged citizens to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with security agencies in the collective effort to restore lasting peace and security across the region.