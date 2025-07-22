From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Zamfara State Government has defended its recent amendments to key business-enabling laws and the establishment of five Small Claims Courts, saying the reforms are aimed at strengthening the business environment and supporting economic growth.

The Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mummuni, made the disclosure at a town hall meeting with stakeholders on the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in the state.

He said that the reforms were part of a broader federal initiative to eliminate bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

“Zamfara State has fully keyed into this important federal government initiative by setting up the State Ease of Doing Business Council; we have also domesticated the reforms under the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER)”

He said that the state government had amended several laws and introduced new ones, through both legislation and executive orders, to simplify land administration, streamline taxation, improve infrastructure deployment, and offer business incentives and waivers.

According to him one of the most significant achievements is the establishment of five Small Claims Courts, with clear practice directions, aimed at resolving commercial disputes quickly and affordably for the benefit of the business community.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State PEBEC Focal Person and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Sani Bukkuyum, urged stakeholders to engage meaningfully in the town hall discussion and offer practical solutions that would support the state’s drive to build a resilient and inclusive economy.

“Let us work together to make Zamfara a future-ready state where businesses thrive and development is inclusive,” he said.

Delivering separate goodwill messages, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Alhaji Aminu Guraguri, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Donor and Multilateral Agencies, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau, commended the timing of the reforms and the stakeholder engagement.

“Zamfara is rich in human and natural resources. With the right reforms, policies, and partnerships, we can unlock its full economic potential,” Hajiya Sa’adatu said.

They commended the government’s proactive approach to removing ‘bottlenecks’, boosting investor confidence, and making the state more business-friendly.