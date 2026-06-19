Yul Edochie breaks silence on claims by Judy Austin’s ex-husband

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has replied to allegations made by Emmanuel Obasi, Judy Austin’s ex-husband, claiming he blocked him from visiting his children.

Yul responded to the claim on his social media account on Friday.

“Some of my fans have reached out to me, saying, ‘pls allow him to see his children’.

“I have never stopped anybody from seeing his children.

“In this era of social media, people prefer chasing clout and chasing social media money with my name, rather than doing the right thing.

“Tell him to call his ex-wife, if he wants to see or take his children, let them discuss it.

“He has her number. It has nothing to do with me.”