YouTube was never designed for films – Nollywood star Bolaji Ogunmola

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has shed light on the difficulties of making films on YouTube, asserting that the medium was not initially built for filmmaking.

In a recent interview with Jay On-Air, Ogunmola stated that developing films for the YouTube audience is both expensive and risky.

She explained that stars charge huge fees, and fans imagined producers made a lot of money from films with millions of views, which is not always the case.

“YouTube was never designed for films. Film is a very expensive art. Actors are collecting N4-5 million for four days. The least maybe N1-2 million,” she said.

Ogunmola urged Nigerians to be constructive in their criticisms of YouTube filmmakers, stressing that “even the worst film on YouTube costs money to make.”

She also stated that Nigeria is the only country that produces YouTube movies due to the country’s poor distribution.