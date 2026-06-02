Yilwatda pledges more representation for Nigerian women

Assures APC will expand women’s representation
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From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has promised to secure more appointive and elective positions for Nigerian women in the forthcoming political dispensation.
Yilwatda made the promise when he received in audience the APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile Idele, along with the six Zonal and State Women Leaders across the federation at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.
Speaking to the delegation, Yilwatda paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices, resilience, and commitment of women, describing them as the enduring pillars upon which the party’s successes have been built.
The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction reassured Nigerian women of greater inclusion and participation in governance.
“You are the pillars of this party in rain and sunshine. During campaigns, you are there. During elections, you are there. In virtually every activity of the party, you are always present and actively involved,” he said.
While drawing an analogy between women and flowers, Yilwatda said women bring beauty, colour, value, and vitality not only to homes but to the nation and the APC family.
“Women are the flowers, not just of our homes but of our country. When flowers are planted around a house, they bring colour and fragrance. You have brought those qualities to our great party. We want to plant more flowers in our State Houses of Assembly, in the National Assembly, and in positions of leadership across the country,” he praised.
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The APC Chairman also emphasised that women possess the competence, capacity, and leadership qualities necessary to excel in public office, stressing that gender should never be a barrier to political advancement.
He said: “Our party is blessed with women of immense capacity. Being a woman does not make you less than a man. We must empower you. We must strengthen you. We must continue to create opportunities for you to serve and lead.”
Yilwatda further assured the women leaders that he would personally champion their cause within the party and government structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.
“When appointments are being made in 2027, my voice will be there for you. When campaign councils are being constituted, you can be sure of your participation. I will stand behind you all the way.”
“The principle of federal character should extend beyond geographical considerations to include gender representation. Federal character is not only about where you come from; it is also about gender. We will be your voice and stand firmly with you. We have daughters whose future depends on the decisions we make today. If I do not speak for you now, who will speak for my daughters when their turn comes?” Yilwatda noted.
Earlier, the National Women Leader noted that the visit was designed to formally introduce the 17 newly elected State Women Leaders who emerged through democratic processes across the country.
While commending Yilwatda’s leadership, she described it as inclusive, unifying, and inspirational, noting: “Your leadership style has brought unity, cohesion, and renewed confidence within our party. The membership expansion drive under your watch has attracted admiration from Nigerians and deserves our appreciation.”
Alile also expressed gratitude to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her unwavering support, compassion, and commitment to empowering women across the nation.
“Women have contributed immensely to the electoral successes of our party across the states. We therefore appeal for greater inclusion at all levels of governance because women remain a formidable pillar of the success of our great party and the administration of President Bola Tinubu,” she said.