Xenophobia: Nigeria considering action against South African businesses – Odumegwu-Ojukwu

The Federal Government has hinted at probable sanctions against South African companies operating in Nigeria, including telecommunications giant MTN, as outrage mounts over the ongoing harassment and attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement on Thursday while addressing concerns over escalating anti-migrant attacks in South Africa and the evacuation of Nigerians.

The minister said Nigeria had exercised restraint and continued to pursue diplomatic engagements but warned that the government might be compelled to explore other options if the attacks persist.

“As I indicated before, there are these huge conglomerates. By the way, there are over 120 South African companies operating in Nigeria.

Nobody is asking them to provide proof of identity. Nobody is asking South African staff working there whether they are South Africans or Nigerians, and nobody is taking over their shops or businesses.

“But this is happening to Nigerians in South Africa. So, I think that at some point, we really have to review the options available to us.

“We have MTN, MultiChoice, Stanbic, Protea and many other South African brands spanning multiple sectors,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The minister, however, stressed that any retaliatory measures would have to follow constitutional provisions and due legislative process.

She explained that the Federal Government was currently engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels, while the National Assembly would play a constitutional role in determining Nigeria’s response should those efforts fail.

The minister also disclosed that the South African authorities discarded their memorandum of understanding with Nigeria on early warning mechanism which they had signed in October 2025.

She added that the pact was essentially to protect the lives and property of both Nigerians and South Africans in times of conflict like this.

“When it comes to situations like this, of course, it is necessary to be temperate and exercise caution. But when your citizens are being harassed, when your citizens are people who have spent years there, and mind you, some of them are married to South Africans and have children who have known no other home but South Africa, then it becomes a serious concern.

“Now, under these circumstances, they are asking not just Nigerians, but also their South African spouses and their children, to leave South Africa,” the minister said.