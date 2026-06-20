World Refugee Day: First Lady reaffirms Nigeria’s support for refugees

On World Refugee Day 2026, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, called on Nigerians and the international community to stand in solidarity with refugees and displaced persons, stressing the country’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations.

In a statement issued to mark the observance, the First Lady said the 2026 theme, “Solidarity with Refugees,” underscores “our shared humanity and collective responsibility” to support peaceful solutions to conflicts and to ensure displaced persons have access to the opportunities and resources needed to rebuild their lives.

“Nigeria remains committed to supporting vulnerable populations, especially women and children affected by displacement,” she said, urging continued assistance for those forced to flee their homes in search of safety, security and hope.