World Cup: Yamal scores as Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0

Spain reignited their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H clash on Sunday in Atlanta.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute, netting his first World Cup goal after an assist from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Oyarzabal then struck twice in quick succession, scoring in the 21st and 24th minutes to hand Spain a commanding 3-0 lead before half-time.

Saudi Arabia’s misery deepened four minutes into the second half when defender Hassan Al Tambakti scored an own goal while attempting to clear a dangerous Spanish attack.

Spain thought they had added a fifth goal late on through Ferran Torres, but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The victory gives Spain their first win of the tournament after an opening draw against Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage suffered a major setback.

With the dominant performance, Luis de la Fuente’s side underlined why they remain among the favourites for the World Cup title.