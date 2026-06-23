World Cup: Jordan eliminated after 2-1 loss to Algeria

Jordan’s World Cup journey ended after a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in their Group J clash on Tuesday at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Jordan made a strong start and went into halftime leading 1-0 after Nizar Al Rashdan scored in the 36th minute, finishing off a well-timed assist from Mousa Al Tamari.

Algeria improved after the restart and completed a comeback through two second-half goals. Nadhir Benbouali levelled in the 69th minute with a header from a set-piece situation before Amine Gouiri struck in the 82nd minute to seal all three points for Algeria from close range.

Despite late pressure and a series of substitutions, Jordan could not break through Algeria’s defence as the North Africans held firm through added time.

The result confirms Jordan’s exit from the tournament, while Algeria claim their first win of the competition and keep their hopes of progressing from Group J alive.