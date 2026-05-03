World Class: Diageo repositions initiative as talent platform

…Targets industry transformation in Nigeria

By Izunna Nkwachukwu

Global drinks company Diageo has unveiled a renewed vision for its flagship bartending initiative, World Class, positioning it beyond competition and as a long-term platform for talent development, industry growth, and global relevance in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Speaking at the Nigeria launch, Customer Marketing Director, Diageo West and Central Africa, Taiwo Bodam, said the initiative has evolved from a contest into a cultural and professional ecosystem designed to identify, nurture, and elevate creative talent.

“At the centre of this is no longer just the bartender as we knew it,” Taiwo said, adding, “Today, they are curators, creatives, and cultural influencers. That is why World Class matters; it is no longer just a competition, but a platform.”

She explained that the programme focuses on discovering the right talent, building long-term relationships, and connecting participants to global standards of excellence, ultimately raising the bar for the industry.

Bodam noted that Nigeria’s strength lies in its people. “Nigerians are resilient, creative, and full of energy. There is enormous potential, but that potential must be supported through investment in skills, platforms, and partnerships.

Diageo outlined that the three core commitments driving its strategy in Nigeria, include expanding industry education and training, creating opportunities for bartenders and mixologists to thrive and actively shaping a more vibrant, premium, and globally competitive hospitality sector.

According to the company, growth in bartending talent has a ripple effect across the entire value chain—from bars and businesses to the broader economy.

“When bartenders grow, the industry grows. When the industry grows, businesses thrive, and the entire ecosystem blossoms,” Bodam added.

Also speaking, at the media launch Commercial Director, Diageo West and Central Africa, Ujunwa Chukwumah, said success for World Class is measured not by short-term wins but by long-term impact on the industry.

“First, we look at how we are upskilling professionals in the industry,” she said, noting that hundreds of mixologists are trained annually across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt through structured programmes.

She added that another key metric is brand affinity among trained professionals, emphasizing that education extends beyond technical skills to deep product knowledge and appreciation.

“World Class is not about ticking a box for 2026. It’s a long-term commitment to building capacity, not just selling more products,” she said.

“Entries for the 2026 edition April 30th now open from and will run until May 13. Regional activations will follow. Lagos: May 18–19, Abuja May 25 and June while Port Harcourt: June 1–2.The national grand finale is scheduled for June 28.

Participants will undergo training sessions ahead of regional contests, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on education and preparation.

Hospitality Consultant Knowhere, Lagos & Vaniti, Lagos Kostantine Madi underscored the growing importance of local content in shaping Nigeria’s place within the global cocktail ecosystem as the World Class movement continues to redefine modern drinking culture and spotlight emerging talent.

Emphasis on the sidelines of activities leading up to the 2026 edition, Kostantine Madi stressed that while the platform is global in scope, its real impact lies in how effectively countries like Nigeria are building and exporting their own creative identity.

Madi noted that World Class, originally launched by Diageo as a bartender competition, has evolved into a powerful cultural and educational platform that is reshaping perceptions of bartending from a service role into a sophisticated craft rooted in storytelling, innovation and precision.