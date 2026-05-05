Minister presents charter of demands to Tinubu

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Women, who make up more than 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population, possess a unique power to drive national change and steer the country towards a greater future, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu proclaimed on Tuesday at the National Women Mega Empowerment and Rally at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“The significance of this gathering cannot be overstated. Women represent over 50% of the population; therefore, we are uniquely positioned to influence change and contribute our quota in steering the nation towards a greater future,” Mrs Tinubu told thousands gathered from all six geopolitical zones and the FCT, united “in one voice, in support of national progress, peace and prosperity.”

She hailed Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim for delivering on her charge: “Go and put money in the hands of women,” through empowerment initiatives that enable women “to make informed decisions about their lives, and in turn, families and our communities thrive.”

This, the First Lady said, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which ensures “women have a seat at the table and a voice in the rooms where decisions are made.”

Echoing the President’s remarks on International Women’s Day, Mrs Tinubu declared: “Nigeria’s progress has always carried the imprint of women who refused to accept limits placed before them. From those who fought for our democracy to the millions who labour daily to support their families and communities, their contributions to nation-building are profound… When Nigerian women rise, Nigeria rises.”

Receiving the women’s charter, she pledged: “I have received your charter, and I assure you that I will deliver it to Mr President. This is our Charter, and we will see it to fruition.” Amid thanks for their resilience during reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy — “Your patience, understanding, and endurance have not gone unnoticed” — she affirmed that the administration’s bold steps are “laying a solid foundation through bold and necessary reforms that will usher in lasting prosperity.”

As bearers of Nigeria’s “rich heritage, strong family values, and beautiful traditions,” Mrs Tinubu urged: “I urge us not to relent in nurturing, guiding, mentoring, and training our children and wards. Let us raise them with discipline, with love for country, and above all with the fear of God, so that they will become responsible citizens who will build an even better Nigeria for tomorrow.”

In her address, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the National Women Mega Empowerment and Rally as the emergence of a “coordinated and unstoppable force” that will transform Nigeria, anchored on the deliberate alignment of 10 million women across the nation.

She began with a tribute to the resilience of Nigerian women: “From the windswept plains of the North East, to the industrious heart of the South East, from the vast horizons of the North West, to the vibrant coasts of the South South, across the strength of the North Central and the enterprise of the South West; She endures, she builds, she leads. The Nigerian woman; tempered by trials, refined by resilience, a quiet force, yet a formidable power, the keeper of hope, the driver of progress, and the steady soul of our nation.”

She framed the rally as a deliberate convergence of this national tapestry into a single movement: “Today, we do not gather as fragmented voices, but as one united movement shaped by geography, experience, and destiny… This is the essence of the Power of 10 Million Women; a deliberate alignment of strength into action, of voices into authority, and of presence into impact. We come together under one defining mandate: One Voice, One Movement, One Choice, a unified declaration that Nigerian women will no longer speak in isolation, but act in concert; not only participate in nation-building, but shape its direction and outcomes.”

The minister insisted that Nigerian women are not spectators in the nation’s democracy: “Nigerian women are not spectators in the democratic journey of our nation. We are builders, drivers, and partners in progress. Across every sector, we power growth, sustain communities, and shape the future. This moment calls us beyond participation to influence, and from inclusion to leadership.”

The minister credited Tinubu’s leadership with turning policy into practical action: “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we have witnessed a decisive shift from policy to action. Critical reviews and reforms of policies affecting women, children, and vulnerable groups… are now being repositioned under the Renewed Hope Agenda to reflect contemporary needs, global standards, and the lived realities of Nigerians. This is what Renewed Hope means in practice: responsive governance, adaptive policy frameworks, and a deliberate commitment to ensuring that no woman, no child, and no vulnerable citizen is left behind.”

She highlighted key interventions launched under the administration: “From the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Families and Social Development, to the rollout of targeted social investment programmes and the operationalisation of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions (RH-SII 774), we are seeing governance that builds not just infrastructure, but people; not just systems, but futures. This is leadership with a human face, and history will record it accordingly.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim paid special tribute to male allies in the gender-equality agenda: “We also acknowledge with deep appreciation the unwavering support of our HeForShe champions, the men who have stood as allies, advocates, and partners in this movement. Your commitment affirms that gender equality is not a women’s cause alone; it is a national imperative.”

Directly addressing the women, she affirmed: “Let me assure you: Nigerian women recognise this support, and Nigerian women will deliver the mandate. We are organised, mobilised, and ready to shape the future of our nation with discipline, unity, and purpose.”

The minister described the rally as both a platform and a pipeline for empowerment: “This historic rally is both a platform and a pipeline, a platform for unity and voice, and a pipeline for tangible empowerment. Through targeted interventions, grants, microcredit, skills development, agricultural support, clean energy access, and market linkages, we are unlocking opportunities at scale.”

Central to her address was the formal presentation of the Women’s Charter for National Development, which she delivered to the First Lady for onward transmission to the President: “This Charter represents the collective voice, aspirations, and strategic expectations of Nigerian women. It is not merely a document; it is a social contract, a policy compass, and a bold declaration of our place in the future of this nation.”

She outlined core demands in the charter: “Within this Charter, we call for greater political inclusion, increased representation, dedicated financing for women’s development, expanded economic opportunities, strengthened family systems, improved child welfare, and deeper inclusive governance. Your Excellency, ma, these are not demands of privilege, but imperatives for national progress.”

Finally, she crystallised the rally’s meaning as a national transition: “Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, what we are witnessing today is a transition, from aspiration to action, from voices to influence, from numbers to power. This is the rise of a coordinated and unstoppable force for national transformation… As we move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to partnership, progress, and patriotism. We stand ready to support leadership that advances unity, inclusion, and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

She closed with the rallying cry: “And so, we rise; not in whispers, but in strength, not in isolation, but in unity. For when women rise, nations transform, and when ten million voices speak as one, the future answers. Long live Nigerian women. Long live Her Excellency, the Mother of the Nation. Long live the Father of the Nation, our Dear Mr President, Mr Renewed Hope for Women, Mr Coastal Highway, Mr Generous, Mr Student Loans, Mr 1 trillion dollar economy. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Giving an overview of the ‘Power of 10 million’ movement, the First Lady of Imo State and Chairperson of the Progressive Governors’ Wives Forum, Chioma Hope Uzodimma, and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, framed the event as a pivotal shift for Nigerian women.

They said: “We are here to set an agenda… for the power of 10 million women empowerment… What we are witnessing today is not simply a large gathering. It’s a deliberate step towards recognising how Nigerian women participate in national development for decades… Yet that contribution has not always translated into structured influence. What this moment represents is a shift from effort without coordination to participation with clear direction and purpose.”

They stressed women’s readiness and the movement’s connective force: “Women are not waiting to be empowered. We are already working from the woman in Kano running her trade to the farmer in Benue to the entrepreneur in Lagos to the public servant in Abuja… The challenge has not been capacity. It has been connection. What the power of 10 million Movement seeks to do is to bring that connection… When we speak about 10 million women, we are not speaking in abstract terms. We are referring to a structured base women across the 774 local government areas… 10 million women who are informed, aligned and intentional will not only participate in development, they’ll influence its direction. Will shape conversations around governance, around economic inclusion and around community development.”

Honouring leadership under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the First Lady — “whose work has consistently emphasised dignity, inclusion and support for women… We have created pathways” — they called for ownership: “This movement must be seen not as a moment but as a mechanism… Ownership is key. This movement cannot remain at the level of coordination alone… The strength of this initiative will not be measured by attendance, but by sustained engagement… Dear Nigerian women… The responsibility before us is clear: to engage, to align and to sustain.”

Earlier, Chairperson of the Central Planning Committee, Zainab Ibrahim, in her welcome remarks, hailed the gathering as “a historic assembly of women who have agreed to join hands to move from the margin of our economy to its very centre.”

She declared, “Today, here and now, we do not just represent 10 million voices. We represent 10 million homes and diverse whole our nation’s economy cannot give you economy as a historic assembly… What started as a simple idea has grown into the massive mission you see before you.”

Ibrahim credited President Tinubu’s administration for the empowerment initiatives, stating: “We know that the milestones achieved here today will set a global standard for the future of Nigeria’s women inclusion, of Nigerian women’s political inclusion, of Nigerian women’s economic inclusion, and of Nigerian women’s educational inclusion.” She rallied the crowd: “This is the moment, our collective power meets political will. By mobilising these 10 million voices, we are stabilising 10 million families and securing the future of our nation… Let us speak with one voice and choose a prosperous, inclusive future.”