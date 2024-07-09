NationalPolitics

Wike vs Fubara: Only God can solve Rivers crisis, says Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani
By Seyi Babalola

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central, has asserted that only God can end the political crisis in Rivers State.

Posting on his X page, Sani wrote: “Rivers State has been left in the hands of God to solve the problem.”

It should be recalled that since Sim Fubara took over as the Governor of the state, political unrest has been present in Rivers.

Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike are fighting over who exerts political control in the state.

Read Also: Harrysong’s estranged wife Alexer Peres breaks silence following disturbing post

Victor Oko-Jumbo and Martin Amaewhule have emerged as two parallel speakers as a result of the situation.

The prior intervention by President Bola Tinubu did not produce the desired outcome.

