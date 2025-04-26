From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered a strict crackdown on unregistered hospitals and unqualified medical practitioners following the tragic death of Chekwube Chinagorom, a 35-year-old pregnant woman, at an unregistered facility in Abuja.

Chinagorom died after a Caesarean section at Afolmi Hospital in Durumi, which was found to be unregistered and operating unsafely.

Chinagorom was reportedly brought dead to Asokoro District Hospital after delivering a live baby, who was referred for further care. Investigations revealed that only a Junior Community Health Extension Worker was on duty at Afolmi Hospital.

The surgery was allegedly performed by an unidentified individual alongside Murtala Jumma, who could not be reached for comment. The Nigeria Police are now investigating to identify and verify the qualifications of those responsible.

In a statement by Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, the minister declared, “Henceforth, anyone found to be operating or working in an unregistered health facilities should be arrested and prosecuted.”

Wike expressed concern that many residents still use unregistered facilities despite free registration for pregnant women under the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS).

He noted, “In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, enjoy free enrolment into the FHIS, which allows them free access, through the Primary Health Care Centres, to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services.”

Furthermore, Wike highlighted that government hospitals in Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care centres, offering free Caesarean sections.

He urged pregnant women to use these services and avoid unqualified practitioners to reduce maternal mortality.