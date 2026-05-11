Wike faults citizens’ apathy on taxes amid satisfaction with infrastructure projects

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has criticised residents’ reluctance to pay taxes, describing it as a widespread Nigerian habit that hampers development, even as he expressed delight over the quality and pace of ongoing infrastructure projects ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting several key road projects across the Federal Capital Territory, Wike noted that the works demonstrate the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal.

Projects toured included access roads to the Renewed Hope Estate in Karsana, the Dei-Dei to Life Camp road, the road linking the Body of Benchers, Baze and Nile Universities in the Institution and Research district, and the Bill Clinton Drive to Tugan Madaki community road, executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

“Part of these projects are slated to be inaugurated by Mr President as part of his third-year anniversary celebration. Quality jobs done by very good contractors. We are happy. The excellence is there,” Wike said.

He added that contractors have assured completion of outstanding works, including streetlights. “We are very happy. They promised that before the end of the month they will finish the streetlights and that is being handled by Lubric…also the contractor, CCECC, has also promised that within the next 10 days they will complete the streetlights. We are very comfortable and happy.”

By end of May, access roads in Karsana and the Dei-Dei to Life Camp road by Lubric Construction will be fully delivered, while CCECC projects are complete except for lighting.

The Minister’s comments on taxes arose when addressing concerns over high-handedness by Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) enforcement officials, known as ‘AMAC Marshalls’. Wike said his office has received no formal complaints, but pointed the finger at residents’ evasion.

“I am not trying to defend AMAC, but I know that when it has to do with issues of tax, Nigerians don’t like to pay taxes. They can call you all sorts of names when it has to do with taxes. However, nobody has given us such a report. If we have that report, then we will know what to do. We will call AMAC to order. There must be a civilised way of collecting taxes,” he stated.

Wike urged a cultural shift towards tax compliance to sustain FCT development.