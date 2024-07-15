Why women, children lack access to proper medical care

By Vivian Onyebukwa

A Paediatrician, Dr Efunbo Dosekun has lamented the state of poor health care assessment of Nigerian women and children, saying that they are vulnerable as they do not have proper access to medical care.

Speaking at a two-day women’s health fair in Lagos organised by Babies Matter Medical Centre and Outreach Signature, and a women’s organisation, “Women Connect”, Dr Dosekun explained that the event was aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of women in the community.

The event which was held in the Lekki area of Lagos State, came under the theme: “Free Health Check For Women In Nigeria’’, attracted women who were tested for Hypertension, Diabetes, Renal problems, and Cervical cancer, among others.

Dr Doskun expressed worries about the numerous health challenges such as diabetes, High Blood Pressure, and Cancer among others faced by women in Nigeria.

According to her, when women are healthy, it will not only result in the well-being of their children but to that of the entire family.

Lamenting the state of the country’s medical system, she stressed the need for a State like Lagos to have systems that match in terms of modalities, a modern system of communication.

She further stated that the referral system in Nigeria is bad adding that women who need medical care at times do not know where to run to during emergencies because of the absence of call centres.

“As far as I am concerned particularly in African culture, women, children and babies are vulnerable, particularly babies and l felt that our referral system is not good enough because there are so many instances where we have seen children and babies brought in very late because the parents did not know where to go to, or the parents made an attempt to go to a government hospital and stayed there for a long time and probably not to be seen may be referred from one hospital to the other, and they finally go home frustrated.”

She described Lagos as a developed city in infrastructures, wondering why there is an absence of systems that match in terms of modalities, a modern system of communication when it comes to a medical response system.

“When something happens, you know a number to call and you anticipate advice in terms of a particular hospital, or you may be advised to go to the emergency room, but there must be somebody you must talk to when you are distressed.”

Dr Dosekun referred to England where someone would just ring 99999 in an emergency, and gets a response within 10 minutes.

“So, let us start something even if it is rudimentary, there must be a call centre”, she advised.

While appreciating the efforts of the Lagos State government in ensuring access to medical care to an extent, she stressed the need for women in Lagos to form a women’s group that will enable them to establish community insurance no matter the small amount.

She urged women to do less fashion and decide the amount that each will be contributing every month to make a volume which will enable them to plan.

“With such a plan in place, we will know hospitals to partner with, so that when our women or their children are sick, they will know which hospital to visit and such hospitals will not charge them much because it is a group thing. The partnership may leverage the hospital’s resources, expertise, and facilities to enhance the medical outreach programme.”

Speaking earlier, the Founder of Women Connect, Oyinlola Sale said that the event which was the first in its series hoped to bridge the healthcare gap, provide preventive and curative care, promote health education and awareness, among others.

After undergoing the above-mentioned tests, those confirmed to be living with such health conditions were cancelled by health experts on the way forward.