From Lukman Olabiyi

Health experts and the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) have intensified calls for Nigerians to embrace voluntary blood donation as a civic responsibility capable of saving lives, strengthening healthcare delivery, and improving emergency response across the country.

The appeal was made during the association’s biannual blood donation campaign organised by the NAS Lagos Mainland branch, known as Zanas Deck, at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The event, themed “Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Be a Hero, Donate Blood to Help Save Lives,” attracted scores of volunteers who donated blood to support patients in need.

Speaking at the exercise, Deputy Director of Medical Laboratory Services at the hospital, Mrs Catherine Ogunlade, described voluntary blood donation as one of the most effective ways citizens can contribute to saving lives and supporting the nation’s healthcare system.

According to her, thousands of patients, including accident victims, women experiencing pregnancy-related complications, surgical patients and individuals battling life-threatening illnesses, depend daily on donated blood for survival.

She noted that despite the increasing demand for blood across hospitals, Nigeria continues to face a shortage due to low rates of voluntary donation, a situation that often puts vulnerable patients at risk.

“Regular blood donation remains critical to ensuring an adequate and safe blood supply. Healthy adults should consider donating blood periodically, not only because it saves lives but also because it contributes positively to overall health,” Ogunlade said.

She stressed that voluntary donors play a vital role in reducing preventable deaths and ensuring that hospitals can respond swiftly during emergencies and medical crises.

President of Zanas Deck, Babatunde Oluwafemi Adeolu, said fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation would significantly improve Nigeria’s preparedness for emergencies while helping to meet the growing healthcare needs of the population.

He explained that the association conducts blood donation drives twice annually as part of its commitment to humanitarian service and public health advocacy.

“Every year, our association mobilises members and members of the public to donate blood in June and November. Beyond donating blood, we are also creating awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and encouraging more Nigerians to become regular donors,” he said.

Adeolu noted that a robust voluntary blood donation culture would reduce dependence on emergency and replacement donors, improve blood availability in hospitals and strengthen the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Project Coordinator of the event, Emmanuel Nwaolise, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to sustaining its blood donation initiatives and supporting efforts aimed at improving healthcare outcomes nationwide.

He urged Nigerians, particularly healthy adults, to view blood donation as a simple but powerful act capable of giving patients a second chance at life.

Nwaolise disclosed that over 30 volunteers donated blood at the event.