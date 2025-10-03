Manuel Akanji, a Manchester City defender, has opened up about his eagle tattoo and how it relates to his Nigerian background.

Despite his decision to play for Switzerland on an international level, the West African country remains close to Akanji’s heart.

The 30-year-old, who is now on loan at Inter Milan, confirmed this in an interview with Inter TV.

Akanji was born to a Nigerian father and Swiss mother.

“This is the eagle, from the Nigerian national team, with the football under it. It’s something I carry with me,” Akanji said, pointing to the tattoo on his left arm.

“Obviously, I play for the Swiss national team, but I’m still really proud of being Nigerian.

“I could only make one decision, but they are still with me all the way.”