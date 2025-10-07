Hugo Broos, South Africa’s head coach, has emphasised his team’s edge over Nigeria and the Benin Republic as they prepare for the final stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

According to Broos, Bafana Bafana has an advantage over Nigeria and Benin Republic in the race for the 2026 World Cup spot because the Super Eagles can only have 17 points if they win their last two games.

The Belgian strategist also stated that Benin Republic is unable to win their final two games against Nigeria and Rwanda, respectively.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of South Africa’s crucial fixture against Zimbabwe on Friday, Broos told reporters: “That game on Friday is maybe the most important.

“If we can win that game, you have 17 points. Nigeria, if they win their two games, can only have 17 points, the same thing for Rwanda.

“But Benin cannot win their two games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda; therefore, the game on Friday is so important for us to win.”

Benin Republic is currently on top of Group C with 14 points and has a superior goal difference ahead of second-position South Africa, which also has 14 points.

Nigeria and Rwanda both have 11 points each and sit in third and fourth positions, respectively.