By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the Voice of Women Conference and Awards 2025 (VOW2025) in Abuja, former South African Deputy President and ex-UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka made a powerful and heartfelt call to African women: to embrace leadership boldly but never forget the critical role men play as allies in the journey toward gender equality and inclusive governance.

Speaking during the fireside chat titled Leadership, Legacy and the Power of Allies, moderated by the convener, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, drawing from decades of experience in politics, activism, and international service, Mlambo-Ngcuka stressed that “it is suicidal for older women not to take young women seriously” and stressed the necessity of a two-way mentorship: “When we mentor young women, we get mentored by them… They are leaders of today, not leaders of tomorrow.”

But crucially, she cautioned against framing men as adversaries in the fight for women’s rights. “We have fought men for so long that sometimes we treat men like enemies, which would be a big mistake,” she said. Reflecting on her time at UN Women, she explained, “If we do not work with men, it is not going to succeed.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka celebrated the growing number of men stepping forward as genuine allies through initiatives like HeForShe. “Men with power and authority can say things and make them happen,” she noted, urging women to build and maintain these strategic alliances: “It was important to be sponsored by men because they were already with the in-crowd… It was easier for them to put in a good word where they sit in their men’s clubs.”

Addressing the daily realities women face in leadership, she highlighted the harsh double standards women encounter, she agreed with the moderator, Sonaiya that when, “Men make errors and get away with it. The moment a woman makes a little mistake, the media and everyone condemns her.” Yet she urged women not to overthink perfection, saying, “We will not be perfect, but we have to do our best… The world has been led by men for a long time, but nothing wonderful has come from that.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka called on women to be concrete and focused, sharing from her grassroots activism days: “If women do not demand roads, schools, and water, then they cannot trade or take children to school… Leadership means showing up where the people are, listening, and delivering real solutions.”

On the urgent need to fast-track gender balance in politics, she warned, “At the current pace, it could take over 100 years to achieve gender equality. That is just not acceptable.” The former Deputy President of South Africa also spoke passionately in support of Nigeria’s Reserved Seats Bill, saying, “Nothing will just happen on its own. Rights must be fought for, protected, and expanded. The bill is a decisive step to ensure women have a permanent seat at the decision-making table.”

She also raised a call to men for joint responsibility against gender-based violence: “The fight against violence cannot be left to women alone. Men must call out other men, speak against abuse, and take responsibility for changing harmful cultures.”

In closing, Mlambo-Ngcuka urged women to step forward fearlessly despite imperfections, saying, “We owe it to the next generation of women to build a world where leadership is a space of innovation, justice, and shared progress—not a graveyard.”