Viral video: Lagos court remands mother for assaulting 15-year-old daughter

A Magistrate’s Court in Ogba, Lagos on Thursday remanded a woman caught on video physically assaulting her 15-year-old daughter while armed with a knife in Opeki, Ayobo-Ipaja area of the state.

In a statement shared on X, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) disclosed that the defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre following her arraignment.

The agency explained that upon receipt of the report of the incident which occurred on Wednesday, it immediately activated the state’s response protocol.

It added that the survivor was swiftly rescued by the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and has been placed in a shelter, where she is currently receiving appropriate care and support services.

The agency said the perpetrator was apprehended by officers of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and taken to the Ipaja Police Station.

The matter was subsequently escalated to the Family Support Unit, Ipaja Division of the Lagos State Police Command for thorough investigation.

“Following diligent investigation, the case was charged to court on Thursday, 30th April 2026, and heard at Court 23, Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court, Ogba, Lagos, even as the defendant has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)’s advice,” the DSVA stated.

The agency commended the swift collaboration of concerned Lagosians and mandated reporters in ensuring the safety of the survivor and the progression of the case through due legal process.

“The Lagos State Government remains fully committed to its zero-tolerance stance on all forms of Child Abuse and will continue to ensure that survivors are protected while perpetrators are held accountable under the law,” the statement further reads.