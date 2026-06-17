From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A vigilance group in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has foiled an attempt by some hoodlums to vandalise high-tension electricity lines belonging to APL Electric Company Limited (Aba Power).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, along the Obohia-Ndoki Road in Ukwa East Local Government Area.

The suspected vandals were said to have targeted high-tension electricity lines serving communities within the local government area. It was gathered that the hoodlums had, at about 2am on the said day, climbed some high-tension electricity poles and had started cutting the wires when a local hunter, one Mr. Nwabueze, noticed their nefarious movements and promptly alerted authorities.

The hunter’s information was said to have been relayed to the head of the vigilantes, Peter Nwosu, who immediately mobilised to the scene.

Upon noticing the arrival of the security team, the suspects abandoned their tools and fled the area. However, the vandals had already succeeded in damaging three high-tension pole lines before escaping.

The recovered items were later handed over to the Aba Power officials, led by the company’s Chief Security Officer, Kenneth Agu, alongside the Manager, Branding and Communication, Mr. Edise Ekong, both of whom commended the Vigilance group for their efforts in foiling the vandalisation of the electricity materials.