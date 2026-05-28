VeryDarkMan fires back at Tinubu’s aide over prosecution call

Social media influencer, Martins Otse better known as VeryDarkMan has faulted a call for his prosecution that emanated from the presidency over his alleged use of an AI-generated audio clip of President Bola Tinubu in his video.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made the call for VeryDarkMan’s prosecution in an X post on Wednesday.

“This VDM needs to face the weight of the law for being the conveyor and disseminator of a fake audio of President Tinubu.

“This is a clear case of an egregious abuse of the social media platform,” the presidential aide said.

However, SunOnline learnt that the controversial audio clip did not emanate from any of VeryDarkMan’s videos shared on his official social media pages.

Findings indicated that fake viral clip was created by an unidentified individual who extracted footage from VDM’s original Instagram video and inserted AI-generated voice notes resembling President Tinubu’s voice, creating the false impression that the activist shared the audio himself.

Reacting to Onanuga, VeryDarkMan said he would not defend the controversial audio clip and called the presidential aide names.

He challenged the presidency to take concrete steps to free schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State and other parts of the country instead of focusing on frivolities.

“Now you can talk. Bandits went into a school in Oyo State, they carried three teachers, one man, two women, they carried students. One of the teachers was backing an infant child. Few days later, there was a report that one of the teachers was beheaded. Bayo Onanuga, where is your comment on that?

“As I speak to you today, it is Children’s Day. Those children are still in an unknown location. I want to see wetin una wan do,” he said.