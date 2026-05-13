VeryDarkMan: Blord opens up on ‘special treatment’ in Kuje prison

13 May 2026 2:26 pm WAT

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Blord

Blord

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian social media personality, Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has given details of his time inside the Kuje Correctional Centre, praising the facility as both comfortable and well-organised.

Blord made the remarks in a recent online interview when he discussed the VIP treatment he had while in the facility.

Blord, who recently clashed with Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, compared the facility’s environment to specific areas of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

According to him, there are special sections within the correctional centre reserved for high-profile individuals.

“Kuje looks like NYSC camp. Inside the camp they have VIP sections and that was where I was kept,” he said.

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Blord further claimed that the section where he stayed had several home appliances and other facilities.

“It was like a vacation. I sleep, wake up and eat. I even had a chef,” he stated.

Blord also compared his experience with that of VeryDarkMan, alleging that his experience at the facility was different.

According to Blord, inmates at the correctional centre welcomed him warmly during his stay.

“We played football and they organised games for me,” he added.

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