A physician based in Nigeria and Canada, Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, has commended the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his administration’s giant strides evidenced in the sustainable economic growth, peace and social equity prevalent in the state. Uzodimma recently won the 2024 Vanguard Governor of the Year for Good Governance (Infrastructure) award.

Ogueri, in a statement, noted that Uzodimma’s revolutionary initiatives were transforming and repositioning the state and that the people of Imo State have never had it so good in recent history.

Part of the statement read: “Gov. Hope Uzodimma has really given Imolites hope of better things to come. He has spruced up the state, starting from Owerri, the capital of the state, to all the senatorial districts. His excellent performance in the past five years stands him out and that is why accolades have been coming from everywhere.

“He is not called road master or infrastructure wizard for nothing. He has changed the face of the state in terms of road construction, among others. If you haven’t been to Imo in the last couple of years, you will be pleasantly shocked by the great transformation, particularly the high quality of the projects.

“He has constructed and reconstructed more than 120 roads, dualised the popular Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Okigwe Road and Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia Road, among numerous others. Of course, the governor’ road revolution has added value to the economic development of the state even as Imo is connected to all the neighbouring states of Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi.

“He has also made a remarkable difference in urban renewal, provision of night landing facilities at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, and rehabilitated the Owerri Water Works, which had been abandoned for decades. He has also arrested the devastating erosion menace that made people abandon their property in some parts of Owerri.

“He has also invested heavily in human capital development and social services. For instance, more than 40,000 youths have been trained in the area of digital technology by his administration. Of course, this will boost the economy of the state.

“In education, he has done remarkably well. He met one university when he became governor in 2020 but increased it to three. By doing so, he has created opportunities for students of Imo State origin to seek for admissions. His administration is funding three universities, one polytechnic and one college of education, and with his collaboration with the Federal Government, Alvan Ikoku College of Education was upgraded to a university.

“On assumption of office, he embarked on the rehabilitation of 305 health centres across the state, instituted free mobile clinics in rural areas and revived the dying Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, and the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu. He built three brand new general hospitals at Ohaji, Oguta and Omuma, rehabilitated and equipped the existing ones across the state. He also revived and achieved accreditation for Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

“He introduced a health insurance scheme, making medical care more accessible and affordable for the masses. Today, thousands of Imo citizens, including civil servants, pensioners and those in informal sectors, are proud beneficiaries of the great novel idea.

“By and large, the needed difference has been made in the Imo health system, with the existence of two teaching hospitals, and the training and continuing graduation of medical doctors.

“Uzodimma rebuilt critical institutions, made far-reaching reforms in civil service and public service delivery. He revamped Adapalm Nigeria Limited and is currently reviving the moribund Concorde Hotel.

“Come to Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri and see wonder. He turned the rickety facility to world class. Before the coming of Uzodimma, the state House of Assembly complex was like an abandoned zoo, where reptiles had a field day. Now, lawmakers conduct their business in a befitting environment. He is also investing in sports, among other endeavours.”