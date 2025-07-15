From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has flagged off an 18-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) training workshop aimed at training 2 million Nigerians at the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo.

Uzodimma, in his speech while declaring the workshop open on Tuesday, July 15, emphasised the importance of AI in economic growth, political development, and digital literacy. The governor also proposed the inclusion of AI in the school curriculum.

He said, “As we embark on this AI training today, I urge all participants to be attentive throughout the duration. AI is important to economic growth, political development, and will improve digital literacy.

“I want to appeal that at the end of this workshop, AI should be made a part of our curriculum. Integrate every part of AI in curriculum and programmes. We’ve seen the importance from food production, consumption; AI has what it takes to make it better.”

The coordinator of the project, David Boison, explaining the importance of the workshop tagged “train the trainers,” said it is aimed at empowering participants with AI skills and knowledge. He also disclosed that the trainees would be empowered with cash.

The Pro-Chancellor of UAES, Professor Nelson Alino, in his remarks, highlighted the benefits of AI in education, agriculture, productivity, and governance.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christopher Eze, expressed delight that the workshop will position Imo State at the forefront of subnational AI innovation in Nigeria.

He also noted that the workshop is expected to contribute to the development of an AI-literate and AI-powered Imo State, positioning the state for future growth and development.

Professor Charalabos Doumanidis delivered the keynote address at the occasion.