US visa: New $750 option targets faster B1/B2 interview scheduling

By Lawrence Agbo

The United States Department of State has announced a new paid service that could allow some B1/B2 visa applicants to secure interview appointments within 10 business days.

Under the pilot programme, travellers seeking US business or tourist visas may pay an additional $750 for expedited interview scheduling, separate from the standard $185 visa application fee.

The department disclosed in a June 9 notice published in the Federal Register that the optional premium service will be available at selected US embassies and consulates.

The initiative is scheduled to begin on July 1 and end on December 31, 2026, although authorities said it could be extended beyond the initial six-month period.

The State Department did not identify the diplomatic missions that will participate in the programme, meaning it is unclear whether the US Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos will be included.

The scheme comes as many visa applicants face prolonged waiting periods for interview dates. In Abuja, applicants for B1/B2 visas are currently estimated to wait about 11.5 months for an appointment.

B1/B2 visas are issued to people travelling to the United States for temporary business engagements, tourism, medical visits or to see relatives.

The department stressed that payment of the expedited appointment fee does not guarantee visa approval, as applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements.

The new option also comes amid tighter immigration measures affecting several foreign nationals under the Donald Trump administration. Nigerians are among applicants who may be required to post visa bonds of up to $15,000 in some cases.

Several African countries are also subject to partial US travel restrictions, while reports last month indicated that the number of US diplomatic posts handling visa services across Africa could be reduced from nearly 50 to about 20.