US-Nigeria Energy Summit proposal gains momentum as Lokpobori pushes investment-focused partnership

The proposed U.S.-Nigeria Energy Summit gained momentum on Tuesday as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, called for a results-driven energy partnership focused on attracting investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Lokpobiri made the call while receiving a high-level delegation from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) in Abuja to advance discussions on the planned summit aimed at strengthening bilateral energy cooperation between both countries.

The delegation comprised Scott Eisner, President of BGR Group; Lester Munson, Vice President of the firm; and Lisa Colangelo, Senior Advisor at Valcour Global Public Strategy. Also present at the meeting were Ambassador Brian Browne, Special Adviser to the President on Global and Pan-African Affairs; Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications and Presidential Spokesperson; and Femi Soneye, Federal Government Project Coordinator.

Speaking during the engagement, Lokpobiri highlighted Nigeria’s vast untapped oil and gas reserves, particularly in deepwater fields and frontier basins outside the Niger Delta, describing them as major investment opportunities for global energy players.

He said the Federal Government was implementing reforms designed to unlock investments, boost production, and strengthen the country’s long-term energy security.

“Nigeria is deliberately shifting from potential to performance, and we are committed to reforms that unlock investment, expand production, and drive long-term energy security,” the minister stated.

Lokpobiri stressed that the proposed summit should move beyond policy discussions and be anchored on viable projects capable of attracting immediate investment commitments.

“The proposed summit must be structured around bankable, investment-ready projects rather than broad conversations, ensuring that outcomes are measurable, practical, and capable of immediate execution,” he added.

Discussions at the meeting focused on Nigeria’s largely underexplored hydrocarbon reserves and the need for greater financing, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships to unlock exploration and processing opportunities.

Participants identified U.S. and Western capital as critical to accelerating investment in the sector and expanding Nigeria’s production capacity.

The meeting also underscored Nigeria’s strategic position as a stable energy supplier in West Africa amid evolving global geopolitical realities.

Both parties agreed on the need to narrow engagement towards a select number of priority projects, with between three and seven investment-ready initiatives expected to form the foundation of future cooperation and attract tangible investment outcomes.

The proposed summit is expected to serve as a platform for deepening energy collaboration between Nigeria and the United States while showcasing opportunities across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.