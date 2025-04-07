By Chinelo Obogo and Paulinus Aidoghie

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Nigeria is not affected by the visa restrictions imposed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is set to take effect on April 13.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir that the Saudi authorities have formally refuted a widely circulated memo falsely listing Nigeria among the countries facing a temporary visa ban.

He clarified that the only restriction targets tourist visa holders, who are barred from performing Hajj, entering, or staying in Makkah between April 29 and June 11. Tuggar cautioned against disseminating unverified information, noting it could cause unnecessary confusion and disrupt travel plans. He advised travelers to verify details through official Saudi channels, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry, or accredited diplomatic outlets before finalising arrangements.

“The Saudi Tourism Authority has confirmed no such directive exists. Current travel advisories apply solely to the Hajj pilgrimage season. The Hajj visa remains the exclusive valid entry permit for pilgrims during this period,” he said.

There had been earlier reports that Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary visa ban on some countries including Nigeria in order to tackle the surging crowd that usually throngs the yearly Hajj and to prevent individuals from performing Hajj without proper registration.

The measure, according to reports, is geared towards the prevention of a recurrence of the 2024 Hajj stampede that led to extreme heat and the influx of unregistered pilgrims.

The countries reportedly affected are Jordan, India, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Tunisia, Yemen and Pakistan and they will reportedly not be issued Hajj, business, and family visit visas until the middle of June 2025 when Hajj activities would have been concluded.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, was reported to have directed authorities to enhance visa regulations and following the revised rules, the final day to apply for an Umrah visa is April 13, 2025.

However, citizens of the affected countries who have already been issued Umrah visas can still travel to Saudi until April 13, 2025.

Responding to the development, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the suspension aimed to regulate travel during the Hajj and ensure the safety of all visitors.

The Saudi authorities called on intending travellers to comply with the new rules, saying that failure to follow the rules could result to penalties.

It also warned that anyone who remains in Saudi Arabia illegally could face a five-year entry ban.

.